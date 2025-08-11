Spain's FM said on Monday that neither his country nor the European Union will "never recognize" any unilateral annexation of Gaza or the West Bank, condemning while Israel's military escalation in the territory.

"I spoke out immediately, I firmly condemned it: neither we nor the European Union will ever recognize it," Jose Manuel Albares told Spanish broadcaster RTVE.

Albares emphasised that what the Middle East needs most at present is security for both the Palestinian people and the people of Israel.

"This escalation in Israel's military occupation of Gaza will only bring more death, more suffering, further impede the release of the hostages, and destabilize the Middle East," he warned.

He urged for "a permanent ceasefire, an end to this blockade that Israel is imposing on Gaza, this induced famine, a massive influx of humanitarian aid, the immediate release of all the hostages, and a definitive peace, which is the same as establishing a two-state solution."