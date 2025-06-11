A federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration cannot use US foreign policy interests to justify its detention of Columbia University student and pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil.

However, the judge said on Wednesday in his order that the ruling would not take effect until Friday, June 13.

District Judge Michael Farbiarz also gave the government until Friday to appeal the decision. He also required Khalil to post a $1 bond.

Khalil was arrested on March 8 after the State Department revoked his green card under a little-used provision of US immigration law granting the US secretary of state the power to seek the deportation of any noncitizen whose presence in the country is deemed adverse to US foreign policy interests.

He has since been held in immigration detention in Louisiana.

On May 28, Farbiarz had ruled that expelling Khalil from the US on those grounds was likely unconstitutional.