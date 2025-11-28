An armed attack killed three Chinese citizens in Tajikistan on the Central Asian nation's border with Afghanistan, China's embassy in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe said on Friday.

One Chinese national was also injured in the attack in the southwestern province of Khatlon on Wednesday, the embassy added, urging citizens to evacuate the border area.

It did not identify the perpetrators, but said China had called for Tajikistan to investigate.

The three dead were all employed by a company, LLC Shahin SM targeted in the attack, Tajikistan's foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.