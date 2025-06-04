Syria's foreign ministry has condemned an Israeli artillery strike on the southern province of Daraa, saying it caused "significant human and material losses", according to a report by state news agency SANA.

The shelling came after the Israeli military claimed that two projectiles had been launched from Syria towards the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights — an account the Syrian foreign ministry described as "unverified".

Late on Tuesday, Israeli artillery targeted the Yarmouk Basin area in western Daraa, according to SANA. The agency did not specify casualties but described the damage as extensive.

Israel’s Channel 13 confirmed that air raid sirens were activated in the occupied Golan Heights following the alleged rocket fire, though no injuries or damage were reported. The Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) said the projectiles landed in open areas, and their origin remained unclear.

In a brief statement, the Israeli military said its artillery "struck in southern Syria following the projectiles launched toward Israeli territory". Damascus has not yet responded to those claims.