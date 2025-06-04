WORLD
Syria says Israeli strike on Daraa caused 'significant' losses
Damascus condemns attack as Israeli army shells southern Syria following rocket launch claims.
FILE PHOTO: An Israeli military vehicle is seen near the border between the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and Syria / Reuters
June 4, 2025

Syria's foreign ministry has condemned an Israeli artillery strike on the southern province of Daraa, saying it caused "significant human and material losses", according to a report by state news agency SANA.

The shelling came after the Israeli military claimed that two projectiles had been launched from Syria towards the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights — an account the Syrian foreign ministry described as "unverified".

Late on Tuesday, Israeli artillery targeted the Yarmouk Basin area in western Daraa, according to SANA. The agency did not specify casualties but described the damage as extensive.

Israel’s Channel 13 confirmed that air raid sirens were activated in the occupied Golan Heights following the alleged rocket fire, though no injuries or damage were reported. The Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) said the projectiles landed in open areas, and their origin remained unclear.

In a brief statement, the Israeli military said its artillery "struck in southern Syria following the projectiles launched toward Israeli territory". Damascus has not yet responded to those claims.

Increasing Israeli attacks

Israeli attacks against Syria have escalated since the ouster of former Syrian Baath regime leader Bashar al Assad in late 2024.

Israel has stepped up its aggression against Syria, targeting weapons depots and vehicles, with civilian casualties reported in multiple incidents.

Israel has occupied most of the Golan Heights since 1967.

Following Assad’s fall, Israeli forces invaded so-called “buffer zone” along the frontier and declared the 1974 Disengagement Agreement void.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
