Six die in border clashes between South Sudan and Uganda
One Monday, the two armies exchanged fire in South Sudan's Kajo Keji county, killing five South Sudanese soldiers, officials say.
An existing joint border committee will look at ways to find a peaceful resolution to recurrent border-related disputes. / AA
July 30, 2025

At least six people have been killed in clashes between South Sudan and Uganda near their shared border, where competing claims over the poorly defined boundary often flare into small-scale fighting.

Ugandan army spokesperson Felix Kulayigye said on Wednesday that South Sudan People's Defence Forces’ soldiers had entered Uganda's West Nile region without permission and refused to leave, which led to a firefight, in which at least one Ugandan soldier was killed.

Kajo-Keji County said in a statement that five SSPDF soldiers had been killed in a surprise attack by Ugandan forces backed by tanks and artillery. South Sudan's army confirmed the skirmish but did not say how many died.

Uganda has backed forces loyal to South Sudanese President Salva Kiir for several decades, helping the country fight for independence, which was won in 2011, and during the subsequent civil war.

An existing joint border committee will look at ways to find a peaceful resolution to recurrent border-related disputes, SSPDF spokesperson Lul Ruai Koang said in a statement released late on Tuesday.

In March, South Sudan invited Uganda's army to help bolster security in the capital Juba, following a breakdown in the turbulent relationship between Kiir and his rival, First Vice President Riek Machar.

