WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Trump contradicts Netanyahu, says Palestinians face 'real starvation' in Gaza
Trump says the US and its partners will work to set up food centres to feed starving kids in Gaza.
Trump contradicts Netanyahu, says Palestinians face 'real starvation' in Gaza
Trump's remarks came after Netanyahu declared on Sunday that "there is no starvation in Gaza, no policy of starvation in Gaza." / AP
July 28, 2025

US President Donald Trump has warned that the people of Gaza are facing "real starvation," as aid agencies sought to take advantage of an Israeli "tactical pause" to rush in food aid. 

Speaking in Scotland on Monday, Trump contradicted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has dismissed starvation fears as Hamas propaganda.

Trump said the United States and its partners would help set up food centres to feed the more than two million Palestinians in Gaza facing what UN aid agencies have warned is a deadly wave of starvation and malnutrition caused by Israel's genocide.

"We're going to be getting some good strong food, we can save a lot of people. I mean, some of those kids — that's real starvation stuff," he said at a news conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. "We have to get the kids fed."

Trump's remarks came after Netanyahu declared on Sunday that "there is no starvation in Gaza, no policy of starvation in Gaza."

RelatedTRT Global - Over a thousand rabbis rebuke Israel's forced starvation of Gaza

Controversial aid centres

Recommended

The US has already set up the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in the blockaded enclave.

GHF was established to bypass the UN aid work and was condemned as a "death trap" where Israeli soldiers shoot starving Palestinians trying to get food aid.

Israel has killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in besieged Gaza.

Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Over the course of the genocide, Israel has reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins, and practically displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns