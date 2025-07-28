US President Donald Trump has warned that the people of Gaza are facing "real starvation," as aid agencies sought to take advantage of an Israeli "tactical pause" to rush in food aid.

Speaking in Scotland on Monday, Trump contradicted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has dismissed starvation fears as Hamas propaganda.

Trump said the United States and its partners would help set up food centres to feed the more than two million Palestinians in Gaza facing what UN aid agencies have warned is a deadly wave of starvation and malnutrition caused by Israel's genocide.

"We're going to be getting some good strong food, we can save a lot of people. I mean, some of those kids — that's real starvation stuff," he said at a news conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. "We have to get the kids fed."

Trump's remarks came after Netanyahu declared on Sunday that "there is no starvation in Gaza, no policy of starvation in Gaza."

Controversial aid centres