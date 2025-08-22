WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
'Utterly horrifying': UK condemns Israel's 'man-made famine’ in Gaza
The UK has again urged Israel to change course and halt its plans to occupy Gaza City.
'Utterly horrifying': UK condemns Israel's 'man-made famine’ in Gaza
UK labels Gaza famine confirmation as 'utterly horrifying / AP
August 22, 2025

The British foreign secretary has denounced the "utterly horrifying” and “wholly preventable" famine in Gaza, saying Israel's refusal to allow sufficient aid has caused this "man-made catastrophe".

In a statement on Thursday, David Lammy reiterated his criticism over the humanitarian situation in Gaza after the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report declared famine in the Gaza Governorate.

“The Israeli government’s refusal to allow sufficient aid into Gaza has caused this man-made catastrophe. This is a moral outrage," he said.

"The Government of Israel can and must immediately act to stop the situation from deteriorating any further," Lammy said and urged Israel to immediately and sustainably allow unhindered food, medical supplies, fuel, and all types of aid to reach those who so desperately need them.

Recommended

Recalling his call for an immediate ceasefire, the foreign secretary said Israel's military operation in Gaza City is the epicentre of the famine.

"The UK reiterates its condemnation of this military action, which will only worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian situation and endanger the lives of the hostages held by Hamas," said Lammy.

He urged Israel to change course and halt its plans to occupy Gaza City.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns
Israel pushes ahead with E1, deepening Palestine's fragmentation
By Issam Ahmed
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Ships depart Greek port to join Global Sumud Fleet aimed at breaking Israel's siege on Gaza