Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday for the second time in a week, a Palestinian agency has said.

Jerusalem’s Islamic Endowments Directorate and witnesses said the extremist minister entered the flashpoint site under heavy Israeli police protection.

Last week, Ben-Gvir made a similar incursion at the start of the Jewish Sukkot holiday, a move that drew widespread Palestinian condemnations.

The incursion was not announced in advance, while Israeli ministers are only allowed to enter the site with prior approval from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Since assuming his post in 2022, Ben-Gvir has forced his way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex 13 times, including 10 times since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza in October 2023.

Related TRT World - The Zionist agenda: Could Israel target Al Aqsa and pin blame on Iran?

‘Flagrant violation of status’

Jordan denounced Ben-Gvir and extremist Jewish settlers’ Al-Aqsa Mosque incursion, calling it “a flagrant violation of the existing legal and historical status of Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

“Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied city of Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites,” the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Fuad Al-Majali called on Israel, as an occupying power, “to halt these violations and all provocative measures that constitute a continuation of the Israeli government’s racist policy aimed at perpetuating its dangerous escalation and unilateral, illegitimate, and illegal measures in the occupied West Bank and the violation of the sanctity of Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.”