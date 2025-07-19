Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa has announced an urgent truce, stating the country has received international calls to intervene in the local conflict in the city of Sweida and restore security in the region.

“The recent events in Sweida province have marked a dangerous turning point, and the violent clashes between these groups could have spiralled out of control had the Syrian state not intervened to calm the situation,” al Sharaa said during a televised speech on Saturday.

He also noted that it is unjust to condemn the entire Druze community for the actions of a few individuals.

“Druze are a fundamental part of the Syrian fabric, their exclusion is a direct threat to Syria's stability,” President Sharaa said.

“The people of Sweida stand firmly with the state, except for a small minority,” he noted, adding that the government “disavows all the massacres and violations that took place…” in the province.

He also expressed gratitude toward local tribes for their heroic stances and urged them to ceasefire entirely.

President al Sharaa also addressed Israeli strikes on the south and Damascus that targeted strategic state institutions and local forces.

The Israeli aggression “has rekindled tensions and pushed the country into a dangerous phase that threatens its stability as a result of the blatant bombing of the south and government institutions in Damascus,” Sharaa noted.

Al Sharaa warned that Syria will not become a battleground for separatist ambitions or fragmented projects.

Syrian president also thanked Türkiye, the US and Arab countries for their support for Damascus during this phase.

Earlier in the day, the office of President Ahmed al Sharaa announced an "immediate ceasefire" in Sweida on Saturday as Interior Ministry forces deployed in the Druze-majority province under a deal with Israel.