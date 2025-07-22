The Syrian government has dispatched evacuation buses to Sweida to assist families trapped after security unrest in the southern province.

State news agency SANA reported that several government buses entered Sweida on Tuesday to transport civilians to safety, releasing images showing convoys en route to the area.

The move comes as displacement from Sweida continues, with thousands fleeing the escalating violence.

Families move to Daraa

A local official in the neighbouring Daraa province told Anadolu on Monday that the influx of displaced families had not slowed.

Local authorities estimate that more than 3,500 families from both Bedouin and Druze communities have taken refuge in Daraa in recent days.