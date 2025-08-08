The generation that grew up online is heavily influenced by what’s being posted, unboxed, and reviewed in real time. If it's on Instagram, YouTube Shorts, or X, chances are it’s in someone’s shopping cart. If it signals taste or status online, it's worth the cost.

The latest is an obsession with a toy.

The mischievous grinning, snaggle-toothed creatures known as Labubus were first created in 2015 by Kasing Lung, a Hong Kong-born, Netherlands-raised artist, for his illustrated book series The Monsters.

“I bought it a few weeks ago after seeing it literally everywhere online. At first, I wasn’t even sure if I actually liked it or if I just wanted it because everyone else had it. Honestly, if it wasn’t this popular, I probably wouldn’t have bought it,” says Ayliz, a student from Istanbul.

So why are they so popular?

Maybe it’s the goofy, offbeat design. Maybe it’s the name: Labubu that lands in the brain like a typo that somehow becomes an inside joke in private chats.

“Pop culture works like this: something becomes trendy, widely accepted, and people start to want it simply because others do. Not wanting to feel left out, they think, ‘Everyone has it, I should too,’” Zeynep Temizer Atalar, a psychologist from Yeni Yuzyil University, tells TRT World.

She explains that these popular items add existential meaning to the process of forming one’s identity. Owning something that’s trending brings a sense of pleasure, one reason people are drawn to them.

Following its surge in popularity, Pop Mart reported a staggering $1.8 billion in revenue in 2024, seven times higher than before it began selling Labubu figures.

Atalar adds that Labubu’s appeal lies in its unconventional form.

“This toy reflects those conflicted, less favoured, more fragile, or even repressed aspects of ourselves, the parts we try to keep hidden,” she says.

Owning it can feel like carrying a piece of your inner world with you. That might explain its growing popularity, it symbolises something personal and internal, she adds.

It has appeared in the hands (or bags) of celebrities like Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, and even footballer David Beckham’s daughter, Harper Beckham, reportedly gifted him one.

And the hype doesn't stop there.

There are expensive imitations, affectionately or mockingly called Lafufus, that flooded the market soon after. Some say the creatures resemble Pazuzu, an ancient Mesopotamian demon, but that’s likely just a happy accident.

Repurchasing ‘blind box’

Central to Labubu’s rise is the “blind box” model, a marketing strategy where each box is sealed, revealing no hint of which character or variant is inside. For collectors, this adds an addictive layer of surprise, making each purchase feel like a miniature lottery.