Peru's lawmakers swore in Congress chief Jose Jeri as the country's new president less than an hour after unanimously voting to remove President Dina Boluarte , one of the world's least popular leaders.

The vote and swearing-in ceremony took place shortly after midnight on Friday, only hours after political blocs from across the spectrum first presented motions for Boluarte's removal on grounds of moral incapacity.

Jeri, who becomes Peru's seventh president since 2016, signalled he would take a tough approach on rising insecurity, one of the major criticisms that was leveled against Boluarte. He addressed Congress wearing a sash of the national flag.

"The main enemy is out there on the streets: criminal gangs," he said. "We must declare war on crime."

The 38-year-old member of the conservative Somos Peru party, who became Congress president in July, joins the ranks of some of the world's youngest heads of state.

Crowds had gathered outside Congress and the Ecuadorean embassy, where it was rumoured Boluarte could seek asylum, some in a celebratory mood, waving flags, dancing and playing instruments.

Shortly after Congress voted to remove her, Boluarte made an address at the presidential palace where she acknowledged that the same Congress that had sworn her in in late 2022 had now voted her removal, "with the implications this has for the stability of democracy in our country."

"At every moment, I called for unity," she said.

Lawmakers from across the political spectrum had late on Thursday summoned Boluarte to defend herself before Congress that same night. She never arrived, and lawmakers had sufficient votes to proceed with a rapid impeachment process.

Boluarte, 63, was deeply disliked, with approval ratings between 2 percent and 4 percent, following accusations she has illicitly profited from her office and is responsible for the lethal crackdowns on protests in favour of her predecessor.