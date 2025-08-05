Islamabad has rejected the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's claim that Pakistani nationals were fighting against his country for Russia.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Tuesday categorically rejected the "baseless and unfounded" allegations of the involvement of Pakistani nationals in the conflict in Ukraine.

"To date, Pakistan has not been formally approached by the Ukrainian authorities, nor has any verifiable evidence been presented to substantiate such claims," it said.

Zelenskyy on Monday claimed that his forces in northeastern Ukraine were fighting foreign "mercenaries" from various countries, including Pakistan.