President Erdogan calls for UN reform in meeting with Secretary-General Guterres
Israel's aggression targets not only Palestinians but also regional and global peace, says Turkish president
The meeting addressed regional and global issues, particularly Israel's attacks on Gaza. / AA
September 23, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has highlighted the need for reform in the UN system, saying that Türkiye will contribute to this process.

During his meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Tuesday, Erdogan stated that the need for revision in the UN system has clearly emerged in recent years.

The meeting addressed regional and global issues, particularly Israel's attacks on Gaza, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdogan said Türkiye will continue to provide all kinds of contributions to the reform work, and that the importance of preserving world peace has been better understood in the challenges the world has faced in recent years.

He stated that Israel's aggression targets not only the Palestinians but also regional and global peace, and that the international community must increase pressure on Israel to ensure uninterrupted access to humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Erdogan also said that Türkiye is intensifying its efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, stressing efforts for an immediate ceasefire and permanent peace.

