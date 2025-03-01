TÜRKİYE
Türkiye submits statement to ICJ, condemns Israel’s attacks on UNRWA facilities
Türkiye’s statement highlights that Israel’s hostility toward UNRWA extends beyond recent attacks.
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
March 1, 2025

Türkiye has submitted a statement to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), asserting that Israel’s attacks on UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) facilities in Gaza violate international law and UN conventions, a senior Turkish lawmaker has announced.

Cuneyt Yuksel, head of the Turkish Parliament’s Justice Committee and a lawmaker from the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, said on Thursday that the statement underscores Israel’s legal obligations concerning UN agencies, international organisations, and third states operating in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The statement was prepared under Article 66, Paragraph 2 of the ICJ statute and was submitted as part of an advisory opinion request initiated by the UN General Assembly on December 19.

Türkiye’s legal committee, which is monitoring the ongoing genocide case at the ICJ, collaborated with the Turkish Foreign Ministry to draft the submission.

Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid

Türkiye’s statement highlights that Israel’s hostility toward UNRWA extends beyond recent attacks. “Since its establishment, Israel has actively obstructed the agency’s ability to deliver humanitarian aid and services to Palestinians,” Yuksel noted.

The submission asserts that Israel’s latest strikes on UNRWA buildings, schools, and aid facilities in Gaza amount to violations of international law, including the UN Charter and the 1946 Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the UN.

Furthermore, Türkiye condemns Israel’s attempts to dismantle UNRWA, stressing that such actions undermine international humanitarian law and fundamental humanitarian principles.

Call for legal action and compliance

Türkiye has urged the ICJ to formally recognise Israel’s legal responsibilities and to ensure the protection of UN operations in occupied Palestinian territories.

“Israel’s actions against UNRWA blatantly contradict the UN Charter, international humanitarian law, and human rights law,” Yuksel emphasised.

Türkiye also criticised Israel’s failure to implement UN General Assembly Resolutions 181 and 194, which are crucial to achieving a two-state solution and securing Palestinian refugees' rights.

The statement further argues that Israel’s blockade on UNRWA activities violates the Fourth Geneva Convention and the provisional measures issued by the ICJ in the genocide case.

“Israel has neglected its obligation to guarantee the delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians, worsening the humanitarian crisis,” Yuksel added.

Türkiye’s firm stance on Palestine

Türkiye asserts that Israel’s impunity not only deepens Palestinian suffering but also weakens the international legal system.

“The ICJ must take decisive action to uphold Israel’s legal obligations and implement effective measures to ensure compliance,” the statement urges.

Türkiye also stressed that UNRWA plays an irreplaceable role in assisting 2.4 million Palestinians in the occupied territories. Citing UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Yüksel described UNRWA as “the backbone of humanitarian efforts in Gaza.”

Reaffirming Türkiye’s unwavering support for a two-state solution, Yüksel concluded that Ankara will continue advocating for Palestinian rights through diplomatic efforts at the UN and other international platforms.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
