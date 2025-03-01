Türkiye has submitted a statement to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), asserting that Israel’s attacks on UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) facilities in Gaza violate international law and UN conventions, a senior Turkish lawmaker has announced.

Cuneyt Yuksel, head of the Turkish Parliament’s Justice Committee and a lawmaker from the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, said on Thursday that the statement underscores Israel’s legal obligations concerning UN agencies, international organisations, and third states operating in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The statement was prepared under Article 66, Paragraph 2 of the ICJ statute and was submitted as part of an advisory opinion request initiated by the UN General Assembly on December 19.

Türkiye’s legal committee, which is monitoring the ongoing genocide case at the ICJ, collaborated with the Turkish Foreign Ministry to draft the submission.

Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid

Türkiye’s statement highlights that Israel’s hostility toward UNRWA extends beyond recent attacks. “Since its establishment, Israel has actively obstructed the agency’s ability to deliver humanitarian aid and services to Palestinians,” Yuksel noted.

The submission asserts that Israel’s latest strikes on UNRWA buildings, schools, and aid facilities in Gaza amount to violations of international law, including the UN Charter and the 1946 Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the UN.

Furthermore, Türkiye condemns Israel’s attempts to dismantle UNRWA, stressing that such actions undermine international humanitarian law and fundamental humanitarian principles.

Call for legal action and compliance