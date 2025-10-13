Forces of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas have killed 32 members of "a gang" in Gaza City in a security campaign launched after a ceasefire came into effect on Friday, while six of its personnel were also killed in the violence, a Palestinian security source told Reuters on Monday.

The official said the security operation in Gaza City had targeted members of a "dangerous gang affiliated with a family in Gaza City". The operation had led to the arrest of 24 people and 30 others being wounded, the official said.

Earlier, it was widely reported that Israel had propped up an armed gang in Gaza in a bid to weaken Hamas’ control over the Palestinian enclave. The gang was involved in stealing relief goods.

Since the ceasefire in Israel's two-year-long war came into effect, Gaza’s interior ministry has deployed security forces in what it has described as an effort to prevent a security vacuum that would otherwise be filled by lawlessness and looting.

While US President Donald Trump has demanded Hamas disarm under a plan to end the Gaza war, he had given Hamas a green light for internal security operations, saying they wanted "to stop the problems" and "we gave them approval for a period of time".