WORLD
1 min read
Sudanese army accuses RSF of killing five civilians in drone attack
The army says paramilitary group targeted market and industrial zone in El-Obeid, North Kordofan.
Sudanese army accuses RSF of killing five civilians in drone attack
Sudanese army accuses RSF of killing five civilians in drone attack / Reuters
June 5, 2025

Sudan’s military has accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of killing five civilians in a drone strike on El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan State.

In a statement published on Thursday, the army said the RSF targeted the Grand Market, the industrial zone, and other civilian facilities in the city, resulting in the deaths of five people and injuries to others. There was no immediate comment from the RSF.

The army condemned what it called "this criminal behaviour", saying it was part of "a continuing pattern of violations committed by the militia against civilians and civilian infrastructure".

It added that the RSF’s actions are "a continuation of its criminal conduct and a blatant challenge to international humanitarian law".

Recommended

The RSF and the Sudanese army have been embroiled in a violent power struggle since April 2023, which has killed thousands and plunged the country into one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters. While UN and local sources report more than 20,000 deaths and 15 million displaced, US-based researchers estimate the true toll could reach as high as 130,000.

Sudan’s army accuses RSF of killing five civilians in drone strike on El-Obeid, targeting market and industrial zone.

 

 

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change