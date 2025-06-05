Sudan’s military has accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of killing five civilians in a drone strike on El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan State.

In a statement published on Thursday, the army said the RSF targeted the Grand Market, the industrial zone, and other civilian facilities in the city, resulting in the deaths of five people and injuries to others. There was no immediate comment from the RSF.

The army condemned what it called "this criminal behaviour", saying it was part of "a continuing pattern of violations committed by the militia against civilians and civilian infrastructure".

It added that the RSF’s actions are "a continuation of its criminal conduct and a blatant challenge to international humanitarian law".