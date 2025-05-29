On May 27, SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded again. This was its ninth flight and the most technically ambitious to date. But like most of its predecessors, the spacecraft failed to complete its mission.

The launch, from the company’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, featured a reused Super Heavy booster — a first.



That booster, originally flown on Flight 7, was not recovered this time. SpaceX aimed for a soft landing in the Gulf of Mexico.



The upper stage, Starship, reached space and coasted for roughly 46 minutes before spinning uncontrollably and breaking apart during re-entry over the Indian Ocean.



The cause: a propellant leak in the upper stage's fuel tank systems.



SpaceX confirmed that this led to a drop in pressure, which in turn caused a loss of attitude control.



"Starship’s payload bay door was unable to open, which prevented the deployment of the eight Starlink simulator satellites. A subsequent attitude control error resulted in bypassing the Raptor relight and prevented Starship from getting into the intended position for reentry," SpaceX said in a statement.

Despite the explosion, SpaceX described the flight as a partial success, highlighting data collected during ascent, stage separation, and a new hot-stage ring design.

A pattern of fiery endings

SpaceX's Starship programme has had nine flight tests since April 2023:

* Flight 1 (April 20, 2023): Explosion minutes after launch.

* Flight 2 (November 18, 2023): Exploded after stage separation.

* Flight 3 (March 14, 2024): Lost control during re-entry; exploded over the Indian Ocean.

* Flight 4 (June 6, 2024): Achieved a controlled splashdown in the Indian Ocean but lost heat shield tiles and had a damaged steering flap.

* Flight 5 (October 13, 2024): Success with booster return a controlled upper stage splashdown.

* Flight 6 (October 29, 2024): Booster catch and upper stage splashdown.

* Flight 7 (January 16, 2025): Demonstrated full-duration burn; reused booster later deployed in Flight 9.

* Flight 8 (March 31, 2025): Achieved a booster catch but the upper stage exploded during re-entry due to engine failures.

* Flight 9 (May 27, 2025): Upper stage broke up due to propellant leak.

Mars’ ambitions meet hard reality

The Starship vehicle — both the Super Heavy booster and upper-stage spacecraft — is designed to be fully reusable and is central to Musk’s plans to colonise Mars.



NASA also selected a modified version of Starship to land astronauts on the Moon under its Artemis programme.

The repeated failures, particularly with re-entry, highlight a key bottleneck.

SpaceX admitted that its Starship then went through an "automated safing process (pre-programmed sequence to shut systems down) to vent the remaining pressure to place the vehicle in the safest condition for re-entry."