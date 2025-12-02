US President Donald Trump has criticised election authorities in Honduras, warning of severe consequences if the country is “trying to change the results” of its November 30 presidential election.

"Looks like Honduras is trying to change the results of their Presidential Election. If they do, there will be hell to pay!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Monday.

His remarks came after Ana Paola Hall, the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), said early results in Honduras’ general election show that the two leading presidential candidates - right-wing candidate Nasry Asfura and former TV host Salvador Nasralla - are locked in a "technical tie.”

According to Hall, Asfura led Nasralla at that point by 515 votes.