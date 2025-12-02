WORLD
1 min read
Trump warns Honduras over election delays, accuses commission of halting vote count
His remarks came after Ana Paola Hall, the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), said early results in Honduras’ general election show that the two leading presidential candidates are locked in a "technical tie.”
Trump warns Honduras over election delays, accuses commission of halting vote count
Hondurans head to the polls to vote for 2025 Honduran general election in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, on November 30, 2025. / AA
December 2, 2025

US President Donald Trump has criticised election authorities in Honduras, warning of severe consequences if the country is “trying to change the results” of its November 30 presidential election.

"Looks like Honduras is trying to change the results of their Presidential Election. If they do, there will be hell to pay!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Monday.

His remarks came after Ana Paola Hall, the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), said early results in Honduras’ general election show that the two leading presidential candidates - right-wing candidate Nasry Asfura and former TV host Salvador Nasralla - are locked in a "technical tie.”

According to Hall, Asfura led Nasralla at that point by 515 votes.

RECOMMENDED

"Their tally was stopped when only 47 percent of the Vote was counted. It is imperative that the Commission finish counting the Votes.

"Hundreds of thousands of Hondurans must have their Votes counted. Democracy must prevail!" Trump said.

Last week, Trump endorsed Asfura of the conservative National Party and pledged to pardon former President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

RelatedTRT World - Trump intervenes in Honduras election, backs Asfura and vows pardon for ex-president Hernandez
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians