WORLD
2 min read
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
President Masoud Pezeshkian says there is no place for any weapons of mass destruction in the country and that Tehran will never seek nuclear weapons.
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
We've never sought nuclear weapons. We will never seek nuclear weapons," Pezeshkian says / AP
September 28, 2025

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has accused the US of ensuring "the Islamic Republic of Iran would never be able to stand on her own two feet."

Pezeshkian denied that Iran seeks nuclear weapons in a Fox News interview aired on Sunday, despite renewed international sanctions.

"We have never sought anything other than a peaceful nuclear programme," he said.

"There is no place for nuclear weapons or any type of weapons of mass destruction. We've never sought nuclear weapons. We will never seek nuclear weapons."

When asked about Israeli intelligence infiltration following recent attacks, Pezeshkian blamed Israel.

"This shows that Israel is the aggressor," he said, noting that Tel Aviv's attacks violated international law and agreements.

RelatedTRT World - Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Recommended

'Snapback'

Earlier on Sunday, France, Germany, and the UK invoked the "snapback" mechanism under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which requires sanctions to be restored within 30 days if Iran fails to meet its obligations.

After US and Israeli attacks on Iran earlier this year, Tehran suspended cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, alleging that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was biased against it.

US military strikes earlier this year targeted Iran's nuclear facilities, with Trump administration officials claiming they "completely obliterated" enrichment sites, though Iran disputes the extent of damage.

The sanctions were reimposed for the first time in a decade on Sunday after the three countries accused Tehran of violating its nuclear obligations.

The measures ban dealings related to Tehran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and are expected to have wider effects on the country's economy.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin