Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has accused the US of ensuring "the Islamic Republic of Iran would never be able to stand on her own two feet."

Pezeshkian denied that Iran seeks nuclear weapons in a Fox News interview aired on Sunday, despite renewed international sanctions.

"We have never sought anything other than a peaceful nuclear programme," he said.

"There is no place for nuclear weapons or any type of weapons of mass destruction. We've never sought nuclear weapons. We will never seek nuclear weapons."

When asked about Israeli intelligence infiltration following recent attacks, Pezeshkian blamed Israel.

"This shows that Israel is the aggressor," he said, noting that Tel Aviv's attacks violated international law and agreements.