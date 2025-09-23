WORLD
1 min read
Mosque in Sweden destroyed in suspected arson attack
A mosque in Hultsfred, southern Sweden, was destroyed in a suspected arson attack overnight, police say, after a blaze reduced the building to ruins.
Mosque in Sweden destroyed in suspected arson attack
Police stand guard after a deadly shooting near Orebro Mosque in Sweden, on August 15, highlighting security concerns around mosques. (Reuters File) / Reuters
20 hours ago

A mosque in the town of Hultsfred in southern Sweden was destroyed in a fire overnight Tuesday, with police treating the incident as suspected arson, local authorities said.

The blaze broke out late Monday and quickly engulfed the building, which had previously been a church before being converted into a mosque, Sweden Herald reported.

“We do not know how the fire started, but it has burned heavily in the building,” Michael Hesselgard of the rescue service said.

No injuries were reported, but the structure was reduced to ruins.

“The building will be completely destroyed. It will not be possible to use it for anything,” Hesselgard added.

Recommended

Rescue teams remained on site into the morning to fully extinguish the fire, after which police cordoned off the area to begin an investigation.

Police spokesperson Patric Fors confirmed that the case is being investigated as suspected arson.

“The classification is set because we do not know why it has started burning,” he said.

RelatedTRT World - Deadly shooting near a mosque in Sweden: police

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Trapped in Gaza with her daughters, a mother says they’re ‘waiting to die’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Azerbaijan and Iraq eye closer ties, back Armenia peace efforts in UN talks
Erdogan’s famous quotes shine in New York
EU leaders hold talks with al Sharaa to address Syria's challenges
Trump's videographer may have triggered escalator stop — UN
Most UN Security Council members unite against Israel's genocide in Gaza, demand ceasefire
After meeting with Zelenskyy at UN, Trump shifts stance on Russia
President Erdogan calls for UN reform in meeting with Secretary-General Guterres
Khamenei: Nuclear talks with US bring 'no benefit, only harm' for Iran
'Nobel Peace Prize only possible if you stop Israel's war on Gaza': Macron to Trump
'NATO should shoot down Russian jets that violate their skies': Trump
UNGA: Erdogan decries 'unjust isolation' of Turkish Cypriots, calls for resolution of Kashmir
At UNGA, Indonesia says it bears brunt of climate crisis after Trump dismisses it as 'con job'
Erdogan at UNGA: ‘There is no war in Gaza, this is genocide’