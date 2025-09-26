United Nations — UN is investigating the escalator and teleprompter malfunctions that disrupted US President Donald Trump's visit to the General Assembly on September 23, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, has said.

The world body opened a deeper probe after the incidents, and Dujarric said the organisation has been in contact with the US mission to the UN.

He made clear the UN will share further updates when they are available, and that Washington is welcome to join the inquiry.

"We have spoken to the US mission. We had said even before the tweet from the president that we had launched a deeper investigation. We have told the US they are welcome to join us as we look further, but obviously we stand by our preliminary findings," he said in a press conference at UNGA80.

Journalists pressed the spokesman on whether the UN is examining video evidence. Dujarric confirmed the footage is part of the review and flagged the number of cameras in and around the Assembly hall.

"We are looking into the footage, as you know, there are quite a lot of cameras. We have already shared the preliminary findings. On different occasions, as soon as I have an update, I’ll share it," he said.

As per UN preliminary findings, the escalator stopped because a built-in safety mechanism on the comb step at the top of the moving staircase had been triggered.

The mechanism is intended to prevent people or objects from being caught or pulled into the gearing, and it appeared that a White House videographer may have set off the safety function inadvertently.

The latest remarks from the UN Spokesperson came after a segment on Fox News in which presenter Jesse Watters suggested the malfunctions were deliberate and called for the bombing of the UN headquarters.