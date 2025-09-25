US President Donald Trump has said he was the victim of "three very sinister events" during his visit to the United Nations, and claimed the Secret Service would look into the matter.

Trump attended the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, where he delivered a speech criticising the institution for "squandering its potential" and chastising US allies in Europe over their handling of the war in Ukraine and immigration.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said he was in a sour mood at the UN because of what he called "triple sabotage."

First, he pointed to an escalator stoppage while he and his entourage were on it, describing it as "absolutely sabotage."

Stephane Dujarric, the UN spokesperson, said a videographer from the US delegation who ran ahead of Trump may have "inadvertently" triggered a safety mechanism at the top of the escalator.

"The people that did it should be arrested," Trump wrote.

Second, Trump said his teleprompter went "stone cold dark" during his address.

A UN official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the White House itself operated the teleprompter for Trump’s speech.