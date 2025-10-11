WORLD
Ukraine says Russian drone strike kills two energy workers in Chernihiv
Ukrainian authorities further claim that the Russian military targeted a local fire brigade that arrived at the scene.
Ukraine says Russian drone targets energy workers’ vehicle in Chernihiv, killing 2 / Reuters
October 11, 2025

Two employees of a regional energy company were killed and three others wounded when a Russian drone struck their vehicle in Ukraine’s northern Chernihiv region, local authorities said late on Friday.

Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv regional administration, said on Telegram that the attack took place in the Semenivska community on Friday.

“A Russian drone hit a regional energy company vehicle. The car caught fire, and during the response, a second strike hit another company vehicle,” he said.

He further claimed that the Russian military targeted a local fire brigade that arrived at the scene.

Russia has not yet commented on the alleged strike, and independent verification is difficult due to the ongoing conflict.

