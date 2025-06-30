ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
At least 935 people killed in Israeli attacks during 12-day conflict: Iran
Fatalities include 132 women, 38 children, Judiciary Authority says.
At least 935 people killed in Israeli attacks during 12-day conflict: Iran
A conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13, when Tel Aviv launched airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites. / AA
June 30, 2025

Iranian authorities have said that at least 935 people were killed in Israeli attacks during a 12-day conflict with Israel.

The fatalities included 132 women and 38 children, Judiciary Authority spokesperson Asghar Jahangir said in a statement on Monday, cited by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The Health Ministry earlier put the death toll from the Israeli attacks at 606, plus 5,332 injured people.

Jahangir said Israeli strikes on the Evin Prison in the northwest of Tehran claimed 79 lives, including prisoners, staff members, and locals living nearby.

Evin Prison was rendered inoperable, and the prisoners were evacuated, he said, calling the attack a “blatant violation of the basic human rights and international resolutions.”

A conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13, when Tel Aviv launched air strikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites.

Recommended

The US also bombed Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities in an escalation of the conflict.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'