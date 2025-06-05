Authorities have announced the transfer of pilgrims to Mount Arafat in western Saudi Arabia, assisted by artificial intelligence technologies, as preparations begin for the movement to Muzdalifah after completing the most important ritual of the Hajj ritual.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed on Thursday the success of the plan to transfer pilgrims to Arafat.

It added that the movement to the Arafat Plain followed precisely timed schedules using modern buses and the Mashair Train, with close field monitoring and high-level security measures.

It noted that it led to a smooth traffic flow on roads leading to Arafat and an orderly distribution of pilgrims across camps, with no significant congestion.

It cited the use of artificial intelligence technologies to analyse real-time data and predict high-density areas, allowing for the flexible and swift redirection of crowds.

Hajj steps