Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Bolsonaro's oncologist says the cancer is an "intermediate" form, positioned between the least and most aggressive types of skin cancer.
Bolsonaro was discharged on Wednesday and returned home, where he is under house arrest. / Reuters
September 17, 2025

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has been diagnosed with the early stages of skin cancer, one day after being admitted to a hospital for the second time in a week.

The hospital reported on Wednesday that skin lesions detected on his body showed the "presence of squamous cell carcinoma." Doctors said Bolsonaro will undergo regular checkups to monitor his condition.

Bolsonaro, 70, was admitted on Tuesday to a hospital in Brasilia after experiencing "vomiting and low blood pressure," but the diagnosis came from tests performed on Sunday during a previous hospital visit, where he underwent a procedure to remove skin lesions from his chest and arms.

Bolsonaro's oncologist, Claudio Birolini, described the cancer as an "intermediate" form, positioned between the least and most aggressive types of skin cancer. His cancer was described as "in situ," meaning the abnormal cells showed no signs of spreading.

Birolini said extirpation is considered a cure. Bolsonaro, who has bandages and stitches, is expected to have them removed within two weeks.

Bolsonaro was discharged on Wednesday and returned home, where he is under house arrest.

Conviction

He has been under home confinement since before he was convicted of leading a coup plot between 2022 and 2023. He was sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison.

The legal terms of his house arrest, ordered by Judge Alexandre de Moraes, allow him to leave his home for a medical emergency, but his defence must provide a medical report to the judge.

Allies of the former president have used his health status as an argument for him to continue serving his sentence at home, citing fears of medical complications or mistreatment if he were transferred to a jail cell.

Bolsonaro's eldest son, Sen Flavio Bolsonaro, said his father would overcome his diagnosis. "My father has already fought tougher battles and won. This one won't be any different," he wrote on X.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
