Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm Syria's unity, slam Israeli air strikes
A joint statement from eleven countries rejects foreign interference in Syria, backs the Sweida agreement and calls for protecting civilians, national unity.
They also strongly condemned repeated Israeli air strikes on Syrian territory. / AA
July 17, 2025

Türkiye and ten Arab nations have reaffirmed their support for Syria’s security, unity, stability and sovereignty, rejecting all forms of foreign interference in the country’s internal affairs and condemning repeated Israeli attacks, according to a joint statement published by the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

The statement was issued by the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Jordan, the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon and Egypt on Thursday.

The ministers stressed support for Syria's security, unity, stability and sovereignty and rejection of all foreign interference in its affairs.

It also welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement in the southern province of Sweida and called for its full implementation.

The joint statement described the deal as essential to preserving Syria’s unity, protecting civilians, and upholding the rule of law and state sovereignty.

It also voiced support for all efforts aimed at restoring security and state authority across Sweida and the entire country, while rejecting violence, sectarianism, incitement, and hate speech.

The ministers strongly condemned repeated Israeli air strikes on Syrian territory, denouncing them as blatant violations of international law and Syria’s sovereignty.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
