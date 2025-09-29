WORLD
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
Except for a few countries, 'almost no one wants to stand alongside Israel or be seen in photo with Netanyahu government,' says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he believes that everyone will see positive outcomes of his meeting with US President. / AA
September 29, 2025

Türkiye's president on Monday underlined the prominence of the Palestinian cause at last week’s UN meeting in New York, saying, "Despite Israel's efforts to block it, the Palestinian cause left its mark on the 80th UN General Assembly."

Aside from a few countries, "almost no one wants to stand alongside Israel or be seen in a photo with the (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu government," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an address to the nation after a Cabinet meeting.

Hailing the number of countries recognising Palestine shooting up to 158, Erdogan said that "as a leading country in this struggle, we are very pleased."

Türkiye firmly stands with the Palestinian people defending their land, freedom, and dignity, he reiterated.

"Although delayed, recognition of the state of Palestine by two Security Council members carries paramount importance," he added, referring to Britain and France.

"Almost everyone knows that Netanyahu, increasingly cornered by corruption investigations, is dragging the region and the world into chaos just to hold onto his seat," said Erdogan.

On his White House meeting last week with US President Trump, President Erdogan said: "I believe we will all see positive outcomes of the meeting in the coming days.”

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
