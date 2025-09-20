India's players need to block out the noise as they prepare to again face rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup amid controversy over their previous clash, skipper Suryakumar Yadav said on Saturday.

The eight-team tournament has been dominated by headlines about India and Pakistan's first meetings on the pitch since the military conflict between the two South Asian neighbours in May this year.

India prevailed in the politically-charged Group A match last week but their players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani opponents after the match.

Suryakumar dedicated India's seven-wicket victory to their armed forces, while several of his teammates took to social media to express similar thoughts.

Pakistan considered withdrawing from the tournament to protest against the match referee, who they say condoned unsportsmanlike behaviour by India, before going ahead with their match against the United Arab Emirates.

With the controversy likely to rumble on in the build-up to Sunday's clash, Suryakumar offered some blunt advice for teammates struggling to cope with external pressure.

"Close your room, switch off your phone and sleep. I think that's the best. It's easy to say, but sometimes it is difficult," he told reporters.