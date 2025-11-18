The US House of Representatives has passed legislation to compel the Justice Department to release more files on the investigation of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The lower chamber of Congress voted 427-1 on the Epstein Files Transparency Act. It will now be sent to the Senate.

This came after a discharge petition to compel a vote in the House on the Epstein files' release.

The petition reached the required 218 signatures after Rep. Adelita Grijalva signed it last week.

Political motivation

Earlier on Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson criticised Democrats for what he described as a politically motivated push to force congressional action to release the records related to Epstein.