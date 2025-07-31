INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
Syria seeks Russia’s backing to build 'united, strong state'
Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani says his country is "keen" for Russia to stand with them on the path to building a "united and strong state".
Lavrov said Russia was "ready to provide the Syrian people with all possible assistance in post-conflict reconstruction." / AFP
July 31, 2025

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani said his country wants Russia on their side and called for "mutual respect" between the two nations following the overthrow of Syria's Moscow-backed regime last year.

"The current period is full of various challenges and threats, but it is also an opportunity to build a united and strong Syria. And, of course, we are interested in having Russia by our side on this path," he told his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during a visit to Moscow on Thursday, according to a Russian translation of his comments.

In his meeting with al Shaibani, Lavrov reiterated Russia's invitation to Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa to join the first Russia-Arab League summit scheduled for October 15.

"The talks are expected to touch on the current situation in Syria, as well as other regional and international issues. We consider your visit timely, as it continues the series of contacts that began in January of this year, including the phone call between our presidents," Lavrov said.

Lavrov highlighted Russia's attention to the transitional processes in Syria, expressing hope that the Syrian people "will overcome all difficulties and return to peaceful life”.

"I remember our meeting in Türkiye, where we discussed prospects for cooperation. Today, we will continue this conversation. We also hope that President al Sharaa will be able to participate in the first Russia-Arab League Summit, scheduled for October 15," he said.

Historical ties

Shaibani described the relationship between the Russian and Syrian peoples as "historical in nature," noting that "there are certain factors that define and complicate these relations."

"Today, we represent a new Syria and are interested in establishing proper interaction and relations between our countries—based on cooperation and mutual respect. We are working to fill the political and security vacuum," he said.

Al Shaibani said the current Syrian government has managed to ensure the stable functioning of the state and security systems.

"Now, we are striving to overcome the challenges facing the government in light of recent events in our country and the broader regional situation," he said.

Another task is to reunite the Syrian people, both inside the country and abroad, he said.

