Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani said his country wants Russia on their side and called for "mutual respect" between the two nations following the overthrow of Syria's Moscow-backed regime last year.

"The current period is full of various challenges and threats, but it is also an opportunity to build a united and strong Syria. And, of course, we are interested in having Russia by our side on this path," he told his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during a visit to Moscow on Thursday, according to a Russian translation of his comments.

In his meeting with al Shaibani, Lavrov reiterated Russia's invitation to Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa to join the first Russia-Arab League summit scheduled for October 15.

"The talks are expected to touch on the current situation in Syria, as well as other regional and international issues. We consider your visit timely, as it continues the series of contacts that began in January of this year, including the phone call between our presidents," Lavrov said.

Lavrov highlighted Russia's attention to the transitional processes in Syria, expressing hope that the Syrian people "will overcome all difficulties and return to peaceful life”.

"I remember our meeting in Türkiye, where we discussed prospects for cooperation. Today, we will continue this conversation. We also hope that President al Sharaa will be able to participate in the first Russia-Arab League Summit, scheduled for October 15," he said.

Related TRT Global - Türkiye urges global action to halt Israeli escalation, vows continued support for Syrian stability

Historical ties