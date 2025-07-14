WORLD
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
"The European Union is paying for it. We're not paying anything for it, but we will send it," the US president says.
Trump says Ukraine desperately needs Patriot air defence missiles to protect itself from Russian air attacks. / Reuters
July 14, 2025

The US will send Patriot air defence missiles to Ukraine, President Donald Trump said, while expressing his dissatisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The European Union is paying for it. We're not paying anything for it, but we will send it. It'll be business for us, and we will send them Patriots, which they desperately need," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Sunday, without specifying how many Patriot missile systems he intends to send to Ukraine.

“Because Putin really surprised a lot of people. He talks nice and then he bombs everybody in the evening, but there's a little bit of a problem there: I don't like it," he added.

Trump said he will have a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who on Monday will start a two-day visit to Washington, DC, where he will also meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as well as members of Congress.

Weapons will flow to Ukraine at 'record level': US senator

Asked whether he is going to announce sanctions on Russia on Monday, he said: "We're going to see what we will see tomorrow."

Recommended

Trump noted that Europe announced sanctions on Russia.

"I am very disappointed with President Putin. I thought he was somebody that meant what he said — and he'll talk so beautifully, then he'll bomb people at night. We don't like that."

Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal introduced a bill on April 1 titled the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025 that would impose a 500 percent tariff on imported goods from countries that buy Russian oil, gas, uranium and other products.

Trump said last Thursday that he will make a "major statement" on Russia on Monday, without providing further details.

