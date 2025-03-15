The leaders of all five political parties represented in Greenland’s parliament, Inatsisartut, have jointly condemned United States President Donald Trump’s renewed statements about annexing the island, calling his remarks "unacceptable."

In a unified statement, the leaders of Demokraatit, Naleraq, Inuit Ataqatigiit, Siumut, and Atassut criticised Trump’s stance, emphasizing their commitment to Greenland’s sovereignty.

“As party chairmen, we find this behavior unacceptable towards friends and allies in a defense alliance,” the statement read.

“We, as the leaders of all parties in Inatsisartut in Greenland, must emphasize that Greenland continues the work for Greenland, which is already underway through diplomatic channels in accordance with international laws and regulations.”

“We all stand behind this effort and strongly distance ourselves from attempts to create discord. Greenland is one country, which everyone stands behind.”

The statement follows Trump’s comments on Thursday, where he questioned Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland.

“Denmark is very far away and doesn’t really have anything to do. What happened? A boat landed there 200 years ago or something. They say they have rights to it, and I don’t know if that’s true. I actually don’t think so,” Trump said.

He added that he had been in contact with Denmark and Greenland, insisting that the US must acquire the island.

“I think that’s why NATO might have to get involved in a way because we really need Greenland for national security. It’s very important,” Trump stated.

"We have a couple of bases in Greenland already, and we have a relatively large number of soldiers there. And maybe you'll see more and more soldiers going there. I don't know," he added.