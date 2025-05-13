US President Donald Trump during his foreign policy speech in Riyadh has hailed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and simultaneously slammed "neocons", war hawks and "interventionists".

In the Saudi capital on Tuesday, Trump held up the country as an example for the Middle East, saying it has achieved a "modern miracle the Arabian way," blasting efforts of "western intervention" in the region.

Trump said Riyadh "is becoming not just a seat of government, but a major business, cultural and high-tech capital."

"It's crucial for the wider world to know this great transformation has not come from western intervention or flying people in beautiful planes giving you lectures on how to live and how to govern your own affairs, no," he said.

The US leader said the gleaming marbles of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi "were not created by the so-called nation builders, neocons or liberal non-profits like those who spent trillions and trillions of dollars failing to develop Kabul, Baghdad, so many other cities."