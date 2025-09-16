A shipowner wanted over a 2020 blast at Beirut port that killed more than 220 people has been arrested in Bulgaria, officials have said.

The August 4, 2020, disaster was one of the world's largest non-nuclear explosions, ravaging swathes of the Lebanese capital and wounding more than 6,500 people.

Authorities have said the blast was triggered by a fire in a warehouse where tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertiliser had been stored haphazardly for years after arriving by ship, despite repeated warnings to senior officials.

Beirut authorities identified Igor Grechushkin, a 48-year-old Russian and Greek-administered Southern Cyprus citizen, as the owner of the Rhosus, the ship that transported the ammonium nitrate.

Interpol issued red notices for him and two others in 2021.

Grechushkin "has been placed in detention for a maximum duration of 40 days by a court decision on September 7, confirmed on appeal," a Sofia city court spokeswoman said.

The authorities requesting extradition have 40 days to send the necessary documents to effect such a move, according to Bulgarian law.

Held at airport

Grechushkin was held on an Interpol red notice at Sofia airport on September 5 upon his arrival from Paphos in Greek-administered Southern Cyprus, a Bulgarian judicial source confirmed.