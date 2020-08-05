When the Moldovan-flagged cargo ship began making its way to Mozambique from Georgia, carrying with it 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate more than seven years ago, few would have thought it would go on to become the source of international news coverage.

Now, with the Lebanese capital’s main port of Beirut in ruins, and over 100 dead and thousands injured, many are asking how and why a ship destined for southern Africa remained in Lebanon for so many years.

Yoruk Isik, a naval observer, called the ship's route to Lebanon “illogical.”

The ship named Rhosus began its journey on 27 August 2013 from Batumi Port of Georgia. From there, it stopped in Istanbul for under two days before again departing on 3 October 2013.

The ship was said to have come up against technical difficulties docking in Beirut on 21 November 2013.

According to the naval shipping magazine, “Arrest News”, upon inspection by Lebanese authorities, the ship was impounded for incorrect documentation leading to suspicions about the ultimate destination of the ammonium nitrate.

“If it was going to Mozambique, there are very big ports and all sorts of facilities in Egypt or even in Cyprus that would have been more reasonable,” Isik added speaking to TRT World.

“However, the speculation is that the cargo was never going to Mozambique but that it was heading to Lebanon or even Syria.”

So far, such suggestions are not confirmed and Isik has been wary of placing too much credence on this theory.

During the early years of the Syrian civil war, Lebanese ports were often used for cargo destined for its neighbour. While ammonium nitrate is often used as a fertiliser, it also has explosive qualities.

What has shocked many people within Lebanon, as well as outsiders, is why so much potentially dangerous material was left at the port in the heart of the Lebanese capital.

Professor of International Politics and Maritime Trade, Laleh Khalili said that the practice happens “quite often”.

“It is important to remember that the primary use of ammonium nitrate is actually as a fertiliser. And the transport of such goods is something that happens all the time. Currently there is a tanker full of oil off the coast of Yemen and in the process of erosion. It is also in very dangerous circumstances,” opined Khalili when speaking to TRT World.