Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shaibani on Saturday met in Washington, DC, with the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).

The meeting discussed “ways to promote dialogue and understanding among peoples and cultures,” Syria’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on the US social media company X.

The ministry offered no additional details on the meeting.

On Friday, Shaibani met with several lawmakers and senior officials, including US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack.

Shaibani arrived in Washington on Thursday, marking the first visit by a Syrian foreign minister to the US in more than 25 years.