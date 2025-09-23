WORLD
2 min read
Sweden urges Europe to shift to 'wartime readiness' amid Russian 'threat'
Pal Jonson points to Russian advances in long-range weapons and electronic warfare, calls for closer defence ties with Germany, and urges stronger European support for Ukraine.
Sweden urges Europe to shift to 'wartime readiness' amid Russian 'threat'
Pal Jonson highlights Russia’s advances in long-range strike weapons, electronic warfare, and its intensified military buildup. / Reuters
21 hours ago

Sweden’s Defence Minister Pal Jonson has warned European nations to abandon their “peacetime mindset” and embrace “wartime readiness” in response to Russia’s expanding military capabilities and “provocations” against NATO allies.

Speaking in Berlin ahead of talks with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Tuesday, Jonson highlighted Russia’s advances in long-range strike weapons, electronic warfare, and its intensified military buildup. 

“We need to adopt a new European mindset, from a peacetime mindset to a wartime readiness,” he said during a panel at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, affiliated with Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s CDU party.

Jonson pressed for stronger defence cooperation between Sweden and Germany, calling bilateral coordination “essential” in the face of growing security risks. 

RelatedTRT World - US, Ukraine, EU allies slam 'Russian provocation'; Moscow calls it 'Russophobic hysteria'

Intensified support for Ukraine against Russia

He also urged broader European unity in support of Ukraine, warning that the financial and military burden of aid is increasingly shouldered by “fewer and fewer allies within NATO.”

Recommended

“We see Ukraine as the shield, or the sword, if you want to, against Russian military expansion,” he said, stressing the need to sustain Kiev’s defence as Russian forces intensify offensive operations.

His remarks followed a series of recent incidents that stoked concerns about regional security. 

NATO members, including Estonia, Latvia, Poland, and Romania, have accused Moscow of repeated airspace violations by drones and fighter jets. 

Russia has denied the allegations as “Russophobic hysteria”.

On Monday, airports in Copenhagen and Oslo temporarily halted flights after unidentified drones were spotted in their airspace.

RelatedTRT World - Drones disrupt Copenhagen, Oslo airports amid NATO tensions over alleged Russian airspace breaches

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Trapped in Gaza with her daughters, a mother says they’re ‘waiting to die’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Azerbaijan and Iraq eye closer ties, back Armenia peace efforts in UN talks
Erdogan’s famous quotes shine in New York
EU leaders hold talks with al Sharaa to address Syria's challenges
Trump's videographer may have triggered escalator stop — UN
Most UN Security Council members unite against Israel's genocide in Gaza, demand ceasefire
After meeting with Zelenskyy at UN, Trump shifts stance on Russia
President Erdogan calls for UN reform in meeting with Secretary-General Guterres
Khamenei: Nuclear talks with US bring 'no benefit, only harm' for Iran
'Nobel Peace Prize only possible if you stop Israel's war on Gaza': Macron to Trump
'NATO should shoot down Russian jets that violate their skies': Trump
UNGA: Erdogan decries 'unjust isolation' of Turkish Cypriots, calls for resolution of Kashmir
At UNGA, Indonesia says it bears brunt of climate crisis after Trump dismisses it as 'con job'
Erdogan at UNGA: ‘There is no war in Gaza, this is genocide’