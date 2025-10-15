France will co-organise with Egypt an international conference on the reconstruction of Gaza and work with partners to establish a stabilisation force under a UN mandate, the foreign minister has said.

Addressing the National Assembly on Wednesday, Jean-Noel Barrot described the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel reached last week as "an important step," but cautioned that "it remains fragile."

"It is not yet peace," he stressed.

He said the recent meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, also attended by President Emmanuel Macron, was vital "to coordinate with the European countries, the Arab countries that want to play their full part in this construction for a lasting peace in the region."

Outlining France’s three main priorities, Barrot said the first is humanitarian aid and reconstruction.

"We must flood Gaza with humanitarian aid. We must begin the reconstruction work now," he said, announcing that France and Egypt will co-organise the conference dedicated to rebuilding Gaza.