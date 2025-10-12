Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for urgent international action to rescue Palestinians in Gaza from deteriorating conditions ahead of winter, stressing that Türkiye will continue to stand by the Palestinian people and accelerate its humanitarian aid efforts

“Action must be taken before winter sets in. People in Gaza must be rescued from makeshift shelters and given the dignity of proper living conditions,” President Erdogan said during a televised address on Saturday.

“Türkiye will provide its full support to ease the suffering of the Palestinian people. Israel has turned 80 percent of Gaza into ruins; its rebuilding must start immediately.”

Erdogan emphasised the need for global solidarity, particularly from the Muslim world, in addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the war-torn enclave.

“Now a much greater test awaits the Muslim world, and indeed, all of humanity,” he said.

“There must be certainty that Israel upholds the commitments it has made regarding humanitarian access and the protection of civilians.”

The Turkish president's comments come amid growing concerns over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, where thousands have been displaced and are currently sheltering in overcrowded and under-resourced areas following months of Israeli genocide.

“Israel should abide by the ceasefire; it must not be allowed to violate it,” he said.

President Erdogan announced that Türkiye is ramping up aid efforts, with humanitarian convoys already reaching the Palestinian enclave.

“The aid trucks we have sent are now beginning to arrive in Gaza, and our efforts will accelerate in the coming days. We are determined to deliver food, medicine, and shelter to those in need,” he stated.

“Our conscience does not allow us to remain silent. We will continue to speak out, act, and support our Palestinian brothers and sisters in every way we can,” Erdogan concluded.