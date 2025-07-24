WORLD
Xi urges EU to build 'trust' and make 'strategic choices' at key summit
The day-long key summit is expected to be dominated by simmering issues ranging from trade disputes to the Russia-Ukraine war.
The EU-China summit focused on trade, communication and geopolitical tensions. / AP
July 24, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said the European Union should "make correct strategic choices," urging the bloc's top leaders to strengthen "trust and communication" amid global uncertainty, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

In his opening remarks at the 25th EU-China summit that began at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi said the Chinese and European leaders should meet the expectations of the people.

The Chinese leader, along with Premier Li Qiang met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the head of the European Council Antonio Costa.

"The more severe and complex the international situation, the more China and the EU must strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust and deepen cooperation," Xi told von der Leyen and Costa.

‘Mutual beneficial cooperation’

Issues of trade imbalance, market access and rare earths are also on the agenda.

Von der Leyen, for her part, called the summit an opportunity to "both advance and rebalance our relationship."

"I'm convinced there can be a mutually beneficial cooperation," she said in a post on X shortly before the summit.

The meeting is being held as the two sides commemorate 50 years of diplomatic ties, with annual trade being more than $860 billion.

SOURCE:AA
