Fazil Say, a renowned Turkish pianist and composer with a career spanning nearly 30 years, has expresses outrage at the pro-Israel bias in Western classical music institutions, linking it to his support for Palestine amid the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

“The main classical music institutions in Western countries are so pro-Israel that it is a source of shame for me. I feel very alone in an environment where I make music, even while sharing emotions," Say wrote on X on Tuesday, sharing his frustration.

The music institutions' manipulation and accusations of 'anti-Semitism' against Palestine supporters are shameful and will bring them no peace, he added.

"So much so that they are so manipulative, accusing Palestine supporters of 'anti-Semitism,' they have become ugly. They will feel shame. They will not sleep peacefully."

Say's stance echoes the late French pianist Stephane Blet, who faced isolation for similar pro-Palestine and anti-Zionist views after converting to Islam and relocating to Türkiye, where he continued his activism until his death.

Say emphasised in his post that “What is happening in Gaza is a GENOCIDE. PERIOD!”

He implored his colleagues to speak out against Israeli war crimes in Gaza, telling them, "Come to your senses, music world! Be human!!! Please.. please.."

"Do not remain silent in the face of this despair, this level of injustice!"

Say stated that the cancellation of his concerts by Western institutions would not affect him, arguing, "Now you can cancel my concerts as much as you want. I want to live the rest of my life with honour, you can play whatever concert you want, if it sits well with your conscience!"

Who is Fazil Say?

Born in 1970 in Ankara, Say began his journey of music at the age of four. He studied piano and composition at the Ankara State Conservatory.