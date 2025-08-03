WAR ON GAZA
Turkish, Egyptian FMs discuss efforts to counter Israeli-enforced Gaza starvation
Ankara has also condemned the recent raid on the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East Jerusalem by Israeli ministers and illegal settlers.
Israel's war on Gaza has destroyed the enclave, collapsed the health system and led to deaths from hunger and starvation. / AA
August 3, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, to discuss efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and achieve a ceasefire.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, on Sunday, Fidan and Abdelatty addressed the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, particularly efforts to counter the mass starvation caused by Israel’s blockade, as well as developments in ceasefire talks.

Condemning Israeli raid on Al Aqsa

Türkiye has strongly condemned the recent raid on the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East Jerusalem by Israeli ministers, forces, and illegal settler groups.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that such actions endanger the safety of the Al Aqsa Mosque and threaten the sacred identity of the city, describing it as a priority not only for the region but also for the “collective conscience of humanity.”

“Israel’s systematic provocations and recent calls for annexation directly target the foundations of a two-state solution and deeply undermine hopes for peace,” the ministry said.

Reiterating its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Ankara urged the international community to support the establishment of a lasting peace based on a two-state solution.

