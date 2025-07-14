INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
1 min read
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
"It looks like that’s going to come to a conclusion — a successful conclusion", says US President Trump.
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (R) and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan meet in Abu Dhabi, UAE on July 10, 2025. (Azerbaijani Presidency) / AA
July 14, 2025

US President Donald Trump said efforts to reach a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan appear to be moving toward a “successful conclusion.”

“We just seem to have Armenia and Azerbaijan. It looks like that’s going to come to a conclusion — a successful conclusion,” Trump said on Monday in a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the Oval Office.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting last week in the UAE, where the two sides agreed to continue bilateral engagements.

RelatedTRT Global - As Pashinyan makes 'historic' Türkiye visit, Erdogan says backs Armenia-Azerbaijan peace efforts

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh – a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan – and seven adjacent regions.

Recommended

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement that opened the door to normalisation and demarcation talks.

In September 2023, Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh after separatist forces in the region surrendered.

On March 13, Baku and Yerevan declared that they had reached a consensus on all 17 articles of a peace deal, though an agreement has yet to be signed.

RelatedTRT Global - Azerbaijan, Armenia develop consensus on peace deal clauses

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Could Israel's attack jeopardise Qatar’s longstanding role as a mediator in global conflicts?
By Kazim Alam
‘We will not be deterred’: Gaza flotilla remains resilient in the face of Israeli threats
By Zeynep Conkar
How Argentina's Javier Milei went from anti-corruption campaigner to embattled president
By Sadiq S Bhat
As snapback sanctions loom, Iran caught between defiance and diplomacy
By Yusef Jalali
Inspection or no inspection? Iran, IAEA differ on access to nuclear facilities
A global treaty to drastically cut plastic use was within reach. Then the US scuttled it
By Kazim Alam
Trump 'assured' Qatar that Israel won't attack again, says White House
By Baba Umar
Türkiye and Armenia edge closer to normalisation as delegations set to meet at border
By Murat Sofuoglu
Did the US approve Israeli strikes on Hamas peace negotiators in Qatar?
'New historic phase' of relations starts with Syria: Russia
Britain welcomes complicity: Herzog’s visit exposes a hollow foreign policy
By Ahmed Najar
US endgame in Venezuela: Combating cartels or pursuing Maduro government's ouster?
By Noureldein Ghanem
Israel, Türkiye, and the challenge of Syria’s post-war stability
By Ahmet Arda Sensoy
Trump approved Navy SEAL mission that killed North Koreans and nearly sparked nuclear clash — NYT
Rubio ramps up Ecuador support while calling Venezuela's Maduro 'fugitive of American justice'
Mexico considering imposing tariffs on China under 'Plan Mexico' initiative