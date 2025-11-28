Ukraine's anti-corruption authorities have said that they were carrying out searches targeting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's powerful chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, raids that come as a massive corruption scandal embroils Kiev.

The National Anti-Corruption Agency (NABU) and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) "are conducting investigative actions (searches) at the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. The investigative actions are sanctioned and are being carried out as part of an investigation," NABU said in a statement on Friday.

It did not say what the searches were in connection with.

Andriy Yermak said on Friday that he was cooperating with the investigation.

"There are no obstacles for the investigators. They have been given full access to the apartment, and my lawyers are present on-site, cooperating with the law enforcement officers. From my side, there is full cooperation," he said on social media.