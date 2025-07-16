In recent years, Türkiye has pursued a multilateral foreign policy to diversify its development strategies, boost its economic and political influence, integrate into global supply chains, and deepen its Eurasian connections.

The tangible outcomes of these efforts were highlighted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the Global Transportation Corridors Forum in Istanbul.

He shared detailed figures: over $300 billion invested in transportation and communication infrastructure during his administration, including $177 billion for roads and $64 billion for railways, alongside notable investments in air, sea, and digital networks.

According to Erdogan, this investment has generated over $1 trillion in production impact, positioning infrastructure not only as a national priority but as the driving force of Türkiye’s economy.

This commitment is not new. Türkiye’s multi-corridor strategy spans more than a decade.

Freight and trade have traditionally flowed along the East–West axis, but there is now growing momentum on the South–North axis as well.

Türkiye’s current efforts reflect a strategic move to actively participate in this direction, ensuring it is part of the evolving global transportation networks.

Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)

One of Türkiye’s most significant steps in this direction was joining China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) shortly after its launch in 2015.

China introduced the BRI in 2013 as a key component of its diplomacy strategy: a comprehensive infrastructure and development solution addressing society’s fundamental disparities of unbalanced and inadequate development.



The BRI’s scale and ambition reflect China’s vision for global cooperation.

From China’s perspective, in today’s interdependent world, states need one another in all areas and cannot resolve development and structural problems alone.

For this reason, China aims to build a community with a shared future in a multipolar world order, against zero-sum power politics and hegemony, and BRI is a practical initiative to facilitate this goal.

It is a dynamic, inclusive, universal new model that shares the benefits of development with the world and promotes high-quality development by striving for common development and win-win outcomes.

The ultimate objective is a resource-efficient, eco-conscious, and low-carbon Silk Road aligned with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Türkiye shares this vision.

It has common goals for a multipolar order with China and other partner countries, consistent with the Asia Anew initiative it announced in 2019.

As President Erdogan explained: “In other words, our countries taking their rightful place in the world in this century is the ‘Chinese Dream’ for China and the ‘Turkish Dream’ for us Turks.”

The BRI has brought together over 150 countries from various regions, cultures, and development levels, representing three-quarters of the world’s countries, two-thirds of the global population, and half of global GDP.

The cumulative value of imports and exports among BRI partner countries exceeds $19 trillion. In 2024 alone, goods worth over $3 trillion were traded with BRI partners.

Türkiye’s imports from China have significantly increased since the BRI began, reaching $44 billion in 2024. That year, foreign direct investment from China into Türkiye totalled $750 million. Over 1,200 Chinese companies currently operate in Türkiye.

In the last two years alone, Chinese automakers BYD and Chery announced plans to build factories in Manisa and Samsun, each involving $1 billion in investment. Similarly, Ganfeng Lithium Group announced a $500 million joint venture with Yigit Aku.

These developments illustrate how the BRI has accelerated Türkiye-China relations. Based on this momentum, Türkiye has continued investing in the development of the corridor.

For instance, Türkiye has set a target of 6.5 million tons of cargo annually through its infrastructure and capacity upgrades.

Türkiye is expanding its infrastructure for the Middle Corridor, including a planned double-decker rail line over the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge and the Halkali-Cerkezkoy-Kapikule line linking it to the EU.

Currently, 395 km of track is under construction at a cost of nearly $9 billion with total investment , including future projects, expected to reach $50 billion.

According to ten-year economic projections, these investments will create an annual average of 144,000 jobs. They are also expected to contribute 15 percent to Türkiye’s exports.

Middle Corridor Initiative

Historically, Türkiye has played a bridge role due to its geostrategic location. However, it refuses to be reduced to this traditional role and now aims to become an investment and logistics hub and a major power in its region.



The Middle Corridor, of which Türkiye is the only NATO member participant, is a strategic route connecting China to Europe via Central Asia and the Caucasus.