WORLD
2 min read
Iran warns of ‘crushing’ response if attacked again, slams Trump’s remarks as ‘nonsense’
The comments came after Trump sharply criticised Iran’s Supreme Leader, warning that he would consider bombing the country again if Tehran continued enriching uranium.
Iran warns of ‘crushing’ response if attacked again, slams Trump’s remarks as ‘nonsense’
The comments came after Trump sharply criticised Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei / AP
June 28, 2025

Senior Iranian military officials have issued stern warnings, threatening a severe response to any future attacks on Iran's interests while blasting remarks made by US President Donald Trump.

Brig. Gen. Ramezan Sharif, spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), dismissed Trump’s recent statements as “nonsense”, saying they were “the result of a heavy defeat to Iran”.

"If Iran’s national interests and assets are attacked again, our response this time will be different, more crushing and destructive, and could accelerate the collapse of the American regime," Sharif warned in a statement broadcast by the Iranian Fars news agency on Saturday.

Separately, Mohammad Reza Naqdi, deputy commander for coordination at the guard corps, warned: “If there is the slightest attack on any Shia religious authorities, whether successful or not, not a single American agent will leave this region alive. All American diplomats, military personnel, and employees in the region will either be killed or captured.”

The comments came after Trump on Friday sharply criticised Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, warning that he would consider bombing the country again if Tehran continued enriching uranium.

Recommended

On June 22, the US dropped six bunker-buster bombs on the Fordo nuclear facility and launched dozens of cruise missile attacks on sites in Natanz and Isfahan as part of its campaign against Iran’s nuclear program.

Earlier Saturday, thousands of Iranians gathered in Tehran to attend a funeral procession for individuals killed during recent Israeli air strikes, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

A 12‑day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 when Israel launched air strikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites, killing at least 606 people and injuring 5,332, according to Iran’s Health Ministry.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit