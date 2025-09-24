The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on disputed Kashmir met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

While reaffirming its support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination in Indian-administered Kashmir, the group welcomed the ceasefire between Pakistan and India after their four-day clashes in May.

The meeting held on the sidelines of the 80th session of the General Assembly brought together the OIC chief, foreign ministers and senior officials from Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Niger, according to a statement by the Pakistan foreign ministry.

It expressed “deep concern” over the military escalation in South Asia, stressing the need to “exercise maximum restraint and avoid actions that would destabilise the region”.

Related TRT World - Kashmir in turmoil. What lies behind the new crisis between India and Pakistan?

Appreciating the “constructive efforts” by all countries to mediate and bring the two parties together to reach this agreement, the group welcomed the ceasefire between Pakistan and India.