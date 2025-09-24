WORLD
Muslim bloc seeks Kashmir dispute settlement as per UN resolutions
Foreign ministers, senior officials from Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Niger meet on sidelines of 80th session of General Assembly in New York.
An Indian soldier at a check point near the site of a gun battle on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Monday, July 28, 2025. / AP
September 24, 2025

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on disputed Kashmir met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

While reaffirming its support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination in Indian-administered Kashmir, the group welcomed the ceasefire between Pakistan and India after their four-day clashes in May.

The meeting held on the sidelines of the 80th session of the General Assembly brought together the OIC chief, foreign ministers and senior officials from Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Niger, according to a statement by the Pakistan foreign ministry.

It expressed “deep concern” over the military escalation in South Asia, stressing the need to “exercise maximum restraint and avoid actions that would destabilise the region”.

Appreciating the “constructive efforts” by all countries to mediate and bring the two parties together to reach this agreement, the group welcomed the ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

US President Donald Trump had announced a ceasefire between Pakistan and India after the nuclear-armed rivals engaged in clashes, firing missiles across the border, resulting in the deaths of dozens of people.

The OIC group stressed that peace in the region remains contingent on “final settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute under UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.”

It urged India to release political prisoners, repeal "restrictive and draconian laws" and implement the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

There was no immediate reaction from New Delhi to the statement from the Muslim bloc’s group on Jammu and Kashmir.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
