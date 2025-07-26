WORLD
2 min read
Deadly Russian attacks hit Ukraine's Dnipro
Zelenskyy said that Russian military industries, logistics networks, and airports must now face real consequences from the war they started.
Deadly Russian attacks hit Ukraine's Dnipro
A firefighter works at a shopping mall hit by a Russian missile amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kamianske, Dnipro region, July 26, 2025. / Reuters
July 26, 2025

Russia launched a barrage of drones and missiles in an overnight attack that killed three people in Ukraine's Dnipro and the nearby region on Saturday, Ukrainian officials said.

Moscow's troops launched 235 drones and 27 missiles, damaging residential and commercial buildings and causing fires, the Ukrainian Air Force said. It said in a statement that 10 missiles and 25 attack drones hit nine sites. The rest of the drones and missiles were brought down, the Air Force said.

"A terrible night. A massive combined attack on the region,"

Serhiy Lysak, the Dnipropetrovsk regional governor, said on the Telegram app.

He said three people were killed in the attacks and six others were wounded in the city of Dnipro and the nearby region.

Lysak posted pictures showing firefighters battling fires, a residential building with smashed windows, and charred cars.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed retaliatory strikes.

"Russian military enterprises, Russian logistics, and Russian airports should feel that Russia’s own war is now hitting them back with real consequences," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram app.

Recommended

‘Real peace’

Ukraine's attacks on Russia have heated up in recent months, with Moscow and Kiev exchanging swarms of drones and fierce fighting raging along more than 1,000 kilometres of the frontline.

On the other hand, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday that peace talks and a settlement in Ukraine have never been on the real agenda of the West.

If the West wanted "real peace" in Ukraine, it would stop supplying Kiev with weapons, Zakharova said in comments reported by TASS news agency.

Earlier, in her weekly briefing on Thursday, she had declined to comment on the talks that were held in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian officials on Wednesday.

RelatedTRT Global - 'Simply not human': Search for survivors continues after Dnipro strike

Explore
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia